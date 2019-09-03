Russian Defense Ministry upgrades infrastructure at Hmeymim, Tartus in Syria

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is pushing ahead with efforts to improve infrastructure at the Hmeymim and Tartus supply bases, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"At the Hmeymim base work is in progress to upgrade the infrastructure of the air base Hmeymim and repair facilities in the port of Tartus for Russia’s naval ships," Shoigu said during a distance conference in Moscow.

"The tasks of protecting, preserving and maintaining the combat readiness of weapons and special equipment of the Russian military contingent are now in the forefront," Shoigu said, adding that in creating infrastructure facilities a variety of contingency factors had been taken into account: "from climatic conditions to sudden attacks by terrorists."