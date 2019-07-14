Another batch of S-400 components delivered to Turkey

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian military transport aircraft have delivered another batch of components for S-400 missile systems to Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"On July 14, 2019, the Russian Defense Ministry’s military transport aircraft delivered another batch of components for S-400 air defense systems as part of contractual obligations," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the delivery is carried out "in strict compliance with the contract that had been signed with Turkey and the deadlines agreed on by the parties."

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that the fifth, sixth and seventh planes with S-400 components had landed at Murted Air Base in the Ankara province. Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12.

S-400 deal

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract had been signed. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier said that the deployment of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems could begin in October 2019.

CEO of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said in December 2017 that the S-400 deal was worth $2.5 bln.

Washington earlier warned that it might deny Turkey the purchase of F-35 fighter-bombers, if Ankara pressed ahead with the S-400 deal.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.