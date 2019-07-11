About 600 NATO experts train Ukrainian military officers, says Russia’s envoy to OSCE

VIENNA, July 11. /TASS/. About 600 military instructors and experts from NATO states are working in Ukraine training the country’s military, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich stated on Thursday.

"Instead of aiding domestic Ukrainian dialogue, some OSCE member states continue to invest in maintaining military tensions in Ukraine. There are about 600 instructors, military experts and aides from various NATO states working in the country, teaching "the art of war" to Ukrainian military officers. New agreements on delivering military equipment to Ukraine are being signed," Lukashevich pointed out.

According to the Russian diplomat, "the delivery of another batch of million munitions from Lithuania to Kiev or Canada’s recent inclusion of Ukraine in the list of countries where arms sale is permitted" will not contribute to the improvement of the situation in Ukraine. Lukashevich added that according to the reports by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using foreign weapons in Donbass.