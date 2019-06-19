Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is planning to complete Moscow’s missile defense system modernization by 2022, defense chief Sergey Shoigu told the Ministry’s council for implementing state defense orders and the Russian President’s May decrees from 2012 and 2018 on Wednesday.

"In 2022, [it is planned to complete] the modernization of Moscow’s missile defense system," Shoigu said.

According to him, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces.".