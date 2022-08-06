Expert expects Russia’s daily coronavirus cases to start declining in September

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The number of new daily coronavirus cases may stop rising in Russia in early September, infectious disease expert Nikolay Malyshev told TASS on Saturday.

According to him, Russia's COVID-19 cases will peak in late August. "The seventh coronavirus wave is currently underway, cases keep rising but they will start to decline after a peak. The process will take about two months. Daily cases may start declining in early September," the expert pointed out.

Malyshev recommended social distancing in public places and mask wearing on public transport.