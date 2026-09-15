Lukashenko dismisses rumors of political arrests following release of other prisoners

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. During talks with US Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed as baseless reports that political arrests are taking place in the country following the release of people convicted of extremist-related crimes.

"Our 'runaways' are promoting this narrative in the West. From what I hear, I sense they have led you to believe that while we are releasing some people, we are simultaneously detaining twice as many to replace them as part of ongoing repression. I want to state publicly that this is absolutely untrue," Lukashenko said. A video clip of the talks was published by Pul_1, a Telegram channel close to the presidential press service.

"We have no intention of sending new people to correctional labor colonies to replace those who have been released. We do not have such a problem. We are not doing this, nor will we. These are our fellow Belarusians," Lukashenko emphasized.

He also pointed out that Belarus has no political prisoners, as the country’s legislation contains no such legal category.

"If any Belarusian citizens - or foreign nationals present here - violate Belarusian laws, we will certainly respond in accordance with the law. If they need to be placed under investigation or sent to correctional labor colonies, that is where they will be. But this has absolutely nothing to do with politics," Lukashenko stressed.

He said there was "no need to persecute anyone for political reasons" today.