Death toll from Nepal floods up to 1,056 — Chinese TV

BEIJING, September 1. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal has reached 1,056, China Central Television (CCTV) reported, citing Nepalese police.

Earlier reports had put the death toll at 1,010. Some 4,500 people are listed as missing.

The natural disaster struck northern Nepal on the morning of August 26. According to preliminary information, the flood wave was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. The powerful torrent of rock and debris traveled more than 70 kilometers down the riverbed at tremendous speed, destroying nearby settlements and flooding a large area.