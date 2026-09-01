EU scrambles to find expiring missile interceptors for Kiev

BRUSSELS, September 1. /TASS/. The European Union is conducting an intensive search for aging missile interceptors for Kiev, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters upon arriving at an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Druids Glen in Ireland.

"The main issue is air defense, they are [Ukrainians] lacking interceptors. We know that some of the [EU] countries have interceptors that will expire soon. So, it would be very good if those would be given to Ukraine," Kallas said. "We are also doing the outreach for countries outside the European Union to get the interceptors <…>, but of course it’s very hard," she added.

The problem is the EU cannot manufacture substantial volumes of new interceptor missiles. This is why Brussels has demanded that Greece and Spain whose armies still have a certain amount of interceptors at their disposal transfer them to Ukraine as soon as possible as it argues that those will expire anyway in the next few years.

For the time being, Ukraine shall not expect any specific results, including air defense system deliveries, following the meeting, Kallas noted. "It is an informal ministerial, so, of course, we are not directly making any decisions," she said when a Ukrainian reporter asked her if Ukraine can expect any concrete deliverables from today.

Meanwhile, €6.6 billion available under the European Peace Facility (EPR) which the EU has used for weapons to Ukraine since the hostilities began has remained blocked since 2023 over differences between member states, Kallas continued, "We are really making a push to get the European Peace Facility unblocked, so, if that would happen in coming days, - many member states have already said that all the funds that they are getting back they will give to Ukraine. <…> We know that the EPF that has been blocked was €6.6 billion but right now we have the discussion [on] how much goes back to the member states and how much of it also goes to Ukraine," she explained.