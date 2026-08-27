Foreign ministers to hold meeting on Iran in Istanbul on Sunday — media

BERLIN, August 27. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from Britain, Germany, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on August 30 to talk about Iran, DPA reported, citing German government sources.

Germany and Turkey initiated the talks. The ministers will discuss ways to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the regional security situation. The participating countries expect the meeting to send a signal to the United States that talks with Iran should continue.

The agenda will also include the situation in the Black Sea and Ukrainian grain exports, the news agency reported.