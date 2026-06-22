Special committee to oversee US-Iran talks to be established

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Participants in the four-party consultations in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock agreed to establish a special committee to oversee the negotiation process.

The heads of the delegations are expected to report to it on a regular basis.

"Building on the MoU, the parties have agreed to the establishment of a High Level Committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the High Level Committee and lead working groups focused on nuclear, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, and on other matters," Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement.