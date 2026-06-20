Large demonstration for peace with Russia marches through Berlin center

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. A large demonstration for peace with Russia is marching through the center of Berlin on the eve of the 85th anniversary of the attack of Nazi Germany on the Soviet Union, a TASS correspondent reports.

Several hundred people are participating under the slogan "Peace! Russia is not our enemy!" near the Brandenburg Gate. The political participants included foreign policy expert of the BSW party (formerly the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance — Reason and Fairness party) Sevim Dagdelen. At the end of the event, they plan to head to the monument to the Soviet soldier in Tiergarten Park and honor the memory of the Red Army soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of their homeland and Europe from Nazism.

Banners unfurled by the demonstrators contain calls not to forget that "Russia is a friend" of Germany, to stop NATO expansion to the east, to lift sanctions against Russia and end the arms race.

"Peaceful relations with Russia and the resumption of negotiations on disarmament," "Withdraw from NATO immediately," "We do not want war," - posters with such inscriptions are held by some participants. Flags with the dove of peace and Russian tricolours are flying.

The speakers from the podium emphasize the importance of dialogue and reconciliation with Russia.