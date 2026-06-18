Cambodia's prime minister notes Russia's major role in world affairs at meeting with Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has noted Russia's important role in global affairs during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN anniversary summit in Kazan.

"Russia plays an important role in regional and global affairs, particularly within the UN, in enhancing the voice of the global South, and in improving connectivity with the Asian region," Hun Manet stated.

He noted that despite the changing global landscape, Cambodia continues to actively develop relations with Russia and China based on shared interests. "Russia remains an important and reliable partner for our country," the Cambodian prime minister said.

He reiterated that the two countries share a "rich history" of friendship and cooperation. "We are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. For seven decades, Cambodia has attached great importance to our friendship and long-term cooperation with Russia. We always recall with gratitude the support and assistance the USSR provided to Cambodia during the most difficult period in our history. We are grateful for Russia's contribution to the development of Cambodia's social and economic spheres," said Hun Manet.

The Cambodian prime minister also congratulated the Russian people on the recent Russia Day holiday and the Russian leader on the successful holding of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"Let me congratulate you on the successful holding of the Russia-ASEAN Summit, marking the 35th anniversary of partnership. I would also like to express my gratitude to the government and friendly people of Russia for the hospitality extended to my delegation. It is a great honor for me to convey the best wishes of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni and Senate President Hun Sen to Your Excellency and the leadership of Russia," the prime minister concluded.