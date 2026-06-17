G7 leaders intend to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia's oil and gas sector

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The Group of Seven countries, due to the situation in Ukraine, will increase sanctions pressure on Russia, including its oil and gas sector, the summit participants in France stated in a joint statement on geopolitical issues.

"We commit to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy. In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors," they stressed. According to the leaders of G7, the agreement between the US and Iran on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz creates suitable conditions for increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.