Tentative memorandum of understanding between Iran, US not finalized yet — Tasnim

TUNIS, May 28. /TASS/. The text of a tentative memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has yet to be finalized, Iran’s news agency Tasnim reported, citing a source close to the negotiating team.

According to him, "reports in some Western media outlets that the text of the so-called memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has been finalized, with an announcement pending, are not true." "Iran has not yet informed the Pakistani mediator that the text has been finalized," the source said.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that US and Iranian negotiators had reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding.