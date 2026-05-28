EU approves allocation of next €2.8 bln tranche for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union approved allocation of the seventh tranche to Ukraine totaling €2.8 bln as part of the €50 bln funding program for Kiev, the EU Council said.

"Ukraine is set to receive a payment of nearly €2.8 billion after the Council adopted a decision on the seventh regular disbursement of support under the EU's Ukraine Facility," the document indicates.

"The current seventh disbursement follows the previous sixth disbursement of around €2.3 billion from December 2025," the EU Council added.