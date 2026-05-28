Belarusian security council secretary says Europe openly preparing for war

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich believes Europe is openly preparing for war, according to remarks he made at an international meeting of senior officials responsible for security issues in Moscow, as reported by the BelTA news agency.

He warned that the likelihood of further escalation and the emergence of new hotspots of tension remains high. "This is clearly demonstrated by the ongoing militarization and continued preparations for war. By portraying Russia and Belarus as alleged threats to regional security, Europe is seriously considering the possibility of war beginning by 2030," Volfovich said.

"This is reflected in the West’s strategic planning documents. Until then, they expect the conflict in Ukraine to continue, with Kiev receiving weapons and other support," he added.

Volfovich also said that the foundations of the so-called liberal world order have been irreversibly undermined.

"The current global situation is evolving under the influence of structural changes in the world order, accompanied by an unprecedented level of instability and the strengthening of multipolarity. Recent events in key regions of the world have definitively undermined the foundations of the so-called liberal world order," he stressed.

"Taking this opportunity, I would first and foremost like to address our Western partners: the door to dialogue with Minsk is always open. We have something to offer those leaders who genuinely care about their national interests and the peaceful future of their peoples. We are convinced that under current conditions, it is critically important to set aside national phobias and consolidate our efforts to prevent the region and the world as a whole from sliding into a large-scale conflict with unpredictable and catastrophic consequences for all of us," the state secretary said.

He also noted that last year all OSCE member states were invited to observe the Belarusian-Russian West-2025 military exercises.

"But, as it turns out, despite our repeated attempts to cooperate on issues of military transparency and security, the West is neither ready nor willing to engage in such dialogue," Volfovich said.

"Instead of dialogue, we are offered the language of force in the form of saber-rattling, sanctions, and border closures. Is there a way out of this situation? Unfortunately, it remains quite difficult today to convince Western politicians of the futility of their attempts to preserve their dominance and their claimed right to determine the fate of entire continents on their own."

Eurasian charter

According to Volfovich, the idea of peaceful joint development is also embodied in the Belarusian-Russian initiative known as the Eurasian Charter on Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. He stressed that the initiative reflects the interest of many countries in creating a common space of trust and mutual understanding.

Further discussion of the draft document is expected this fall during the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, he said. The charter is expected to be adopted at a summit of Eurasian leaders scheduled to take place before the end of 2027.

"We sincerely hope that the consolidated efforts we are all making will contribute to the development of a new political process aimed at strengthening trust, security, and cooperation in line with today’s realities," Volfovich added.