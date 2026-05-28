North Korea fully supports Russian Army’s actions — intel chief

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Pyongyang fully supports the Russian Armed Forces as they are defending the country’s sovereignty and security, Ri Chang Dae, director of North Korea’s state intelligence service, said at an international meeting of high-level officials responsible for security issues.

"I express full support for the Armed Forces and people of Russia, who are vigorously advancing the sacred cause of defending the sovereign rights and security interests of the country. Under the banner of independence, peace, and friendship, North Korea will continue to develop good-neighborly and friendly relations with all countries that seek justice and independence," he pointed out at the event, which is taking place on the sidelines of the First International Security Forum hosted by the Russian Security Council.

Earlier, North Korea sent service members to Russia to take part in an operation to liberate the Kursk Region based on Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In addition, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to send demining teams to Russia to perform mine-clearance missions and military engineers to rebuild damaged infrastructure.