China, Russia set to deepen defense cooperation — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, May 28. /TASS/. China and Russia will continue to strengthen cooperation in the defense sphere, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Jiang Bin said at a briefing.

"The two sides will continue to strengthen the traditional friendship between their national armies, enhance mutual military trust, improve cooperation mechanisms, expand joint exercises and training as well as naval and aerial patrols, and deepen coordination in both the bilateral and multilateral formats in order to jointly counter various risks and challenges, and ensure global and regional security and stability," Jiang noted.