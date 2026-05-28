NPP construction in Kazakhstan with Russia’s participation extremely important — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan successfully cooperate in the energy sector, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, adding that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the republic with the participation of Rosatom is of exceptional importance.

"There’s every reason to single out energy as a very successful area of cooperation. In my view, the agreements signed today on the construction of the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant are of exceptional importance," Tokayev said following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin who is in Astana on a state visit.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart for supporting this project, adding that it would "become a driving force for scientific, educational, and technological interaction, and ensure the development of new related energy sectors and industry as a whole."