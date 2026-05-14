Taiwan not mentioned in statement following Trump-Xi meeting — TV

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. The situation around Taiwan was not mentioned in the White House statement following talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, NBC News reports.

According to the network, the document states that the parties discussed the situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as economic issues and ways of stopping trafficking of the opioid fentanyl. Taiwan was not mentioned even once.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), fled there after losing the civil war with China. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the PRC. Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 and established them with the People's Republic of China. While recognizing the "One China" policy, the United States continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei administration and supply the island with weapons.