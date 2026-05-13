Indian foreign minister notes value of cooperation with Russia during global instability

NEW DELHI, May 13. /TASS/. Political cooperation between Russia and India is becoming increasingly valuable in the uncertain global environment, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in the republic on a visit.

"Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment," he said.

"The complicated international situation also merits an open exchange of views, especially between two trusted partners. Our two nations have a shared interest in strengthening multipolarity. We also benefit through greater de risking and diversification."