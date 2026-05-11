China maintains its position on resolving Ukrainian crisis — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. Chinese authorities continue to uphold a consistent stance regarding the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue remains steady and unequivocal," he emphasized during a briefing, responding to a Ukrainian journalist's assertion that Russia was unwilling to resolve the conflict with China's involvement.

Previously, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that negotiations must consider the concerns of not only Ukraine but also Russia. Beijing has consistently expressed its readiness to contribute constructively to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, reaffirming its commitment to playing a positive role in the peace process.