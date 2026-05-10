US-flagged bulk carrier damaged off Qatar coast — news agency

LONDON, May 10. /TASS/. A small fire broke out on a vessel near the coast of Qatar after it was hit by a projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, Qatar. The Master of a Bulk Carrier reports being hit by an unknown projectile. There was a small fire that has been extinguished, there are no casualties. There is no reported environmental impact," the statement said.

The incident has been classified as an attack, and authorities are investigating.

Iran’s Fars news agency, citing a source, said that the damaged bulk carrier off the coast of Qatar belongs to the United States and is sailing under the US flag.