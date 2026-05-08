US to ramp up sanctions against Cuba further — Rubio

ROME, May 8. /TASS/. The United States plans to further tighten the regime of unilateral sanctions against Cuba, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We didn't discuss those sanctions yesterday, but we imposed them yesterday, and we're going to be doing more," he said about his meeting with Pope Leo XIV and the new US sanctions against Cuba.

On May 7, Washington imposed sanctions on the Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S. A. (GAESA), which, according to the US, controls about 40% of Cuba's economy, and its head Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera. Sanctions were also imposed on the nickel joint venture MOA Nickel S.A. (MNSA) between Canada’s Sherritt International and the Cuban La Compania General de Niquel.

These restrictions are imposed on the basis of a decree on the drastic tightening of the unilateral sanctions against Cuba, signed by American President Donald Trump on May 1. The decree attempts to give the US restrictive measures against Cuba an extraterritorial character. The document says that restrictions may also affect third countries.