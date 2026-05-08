Iran still weighing on its response to US proposal on deal — diplomat

TEHRAN, May 8. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities have not yet responded to the US proposal on an agreement to settle the conflict, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"As for the negotiations, it should be noted that [the response] is under consideration, and we will certainly announce the final outcome as soon as it is reached," he told the Tasnim news agency in an interview.

Earlier, US Secretary of State and national security advisor Marco Rubio stated that Washington expects Tehran’s response to the settlement proposals by Friday.