North Korean leader inspects production of new artillery systems

PYONGYANG, May 8. /TASS/. Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un visited a leading military industrial enterprise where he inspected the production of the latest 155mm self-propelled howitzers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to KCNA, the head of state was briefed on the progress of production plans for the first half of the year, focusing on the production of three divisional artillery systems intended for troops on the southern border.

Kim Jong Un reviewed the results of tests of the new 155mm self-propelled howitzer, including its capability to overcome obstacles and fire modernized shells. The North Korean leader expressed satisfaction with the achievements of defense technology, noting the high maneuverability and firepower of the new-generation weapon. "The range of large-caliber rifled guns, which, along with operational-tactical missiles and powerful rocket systems, will be deployed to frontline units, now exceeds 60 km. This expanded fire radius will greatly benefit and change our army’s ground operations," Kim Jong Un emphasized, noting the need to revise the tactics for employing forces and assets.

The DPRK leader emphasized the advantages of the new system: automatic fire, high-speed processing of combat data, and mobility. He stated that these guns are key to the implementation of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s military-strategic policy of strengthening long-range artillery. During an inspection of production facilities, Kim Jong Un pointed out shortcomings in the equipment production and deployment structure, ordering the development of a plan for the implementation of a more efficient automated flow system. He also demanded constant attention to improving working conditions.

The DPRK leader inspected new battle tanks and mobile launchers produced at the Armored Defensive Weapons Institute and other enterprises. He stated that the technical reconstruction of leading defense plants to a state-of-the-art level is a top priority, noting that the relevant plans and budget will be reviewed and approved at the upcoming Second Plenum of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. "In 2026, the country's defense capability strengthening efforts will break new records," Kim Jong Un said, calling on workers to spare no efforts for the sake of national security.