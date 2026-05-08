Bulgarian parliament elects Rumen Radev as new prime minister

SOFIA, May 8. /TASS/. Rumen Radev, leader of the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, which won the early parliamentary elections, has been elected prime minister, according to a broadcast on the National Assembly’s website.

The former president received 124 votes from lawmakers representing the Progressive Bulgaria coalition. Thirty-six lawmakers from the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party bloc, together with the Union of Democratic Forces, abstained. Seventy lawmakers from the Continue the Change, Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Revival parties, and the Democratic Bulgaria alliance voted against.

With 122 votes in favor, the members of the new Bulgarian government were elected: four deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers nominated by Radev. Galab Donev, who had previously headed Bulgaria’s caretaker government twice, took the post of deputy prime minister and finance minister, Aleksandar Pulev became deputy prime minister and minister of economy, investment, and industry, Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov were elected deputy prime ministers. Ivan Demerdzhiev became interior minister, Dimitar Stoyanov was appointed to head the Defense Ministry, while Velislava Petrova-Chamova will serve as foreign affairs minister and Iva Petrova as energy minister.

"I would like to thank the Bulgarian citizens who helped overcome the political crisis. The high voter turnout in the elections restored legitimacy to the National Assembly, the most important political body, and enabled it to work swiftly and effectively. For the first time, a government was formed quickly, without endless negotiations. We are well aware of the crises and challenges the government is facing. Very soon, we will ask for your help in addressing soaring prices, budget preparation, the lack of reforms, the severe global energy crisis, and other crises," Radev pointed out, addressing the lawmakers. The politician noted that the effectiveness of the government's work depends on the cooperation between the government and parliament. "Our majority allows us to make decisions independently, but we also count on the support of the opposition, on its experience and capabilities," he emphasized.

President Iliyana Yotova wished the newly elected government success, emphasizing that she expects "swift and decisive action" from it.

In the coming hours, the new ministers will take over from their caretaker government counterparts and begin their work.