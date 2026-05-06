US attacks damage nearly 150,000 civilian targets in Iran — authorities

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. At least 149,000 civilian facilities in Iran, including schools, medical centers, and residential buildings, were damaged or destroyed as a result of US and Israeli strikes, Iranian Red Crescent Society Secretary General Meysam Afshar stated.

"A total of 149,528 civilian facilities were hit during the war. At least 123,000 residential buildings and 24,450 commercial facilities were subjected to enemy attacks," he said during a press conference. According to Afshar, over the course of the conflict, 993 schools and preschools, 32 universities, 350 medical centers and emergency care facilities, as well as 15 airports, were damaged.

The Red Crescent Society chief added that during the conflict with the US and Israel, Iran received humanitarian aid from at least 18 countries, which prevented any shortages within the country.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.