Armenia, EU identify key areas for strategic cooperation

YEREVAN, May 5. /TASS/. Yerevan and Brussels adopted a joint declaration following the first Armenia-EU Summit, designating transport, energy, and digitalization as strategically important areas for cooperation, the government’s press office reported.

The declaration identifies transport, energy, and digitalization as key priorities and lays out specific measures for each. These include further integration of Armenia into regional transport networks, such as the Trans-Caspian corridor, and supporting its energy independence, supply diversification, and storage capacity through safe, sustainable low-carbon technologies.

The sides also announced closer integration between Armenian and EU digital ecosystems, including in high technology, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor manufacturing.

"We welcome the EU-Armenia Connectivity Partnership and underline the strategic importance of its three strands – transport, energy and digital - alongside people-to-people initiatives that strengthen mutual understanding, societal resilience, and connections with European networks for ideas, talent, and investment for the further development of the EU-Armenia partnership agenda. <...> The EU welcomes Armenia’s efforts to enhance its energy security, diversification, sustainability and resilience," the document reads.