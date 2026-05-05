Madrid rules out participation in military operation in Strait of Hormuz

MADRID, May 5. /TASS/. The Spanish government has ruled out the country's participation in a military operation in the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated.

According to him, "there is no military solution to this situation." "It is necessary to return to the negotiating table," the top diplomat told the TVE TV channel in an interview. "There is no solution other than diplomacy," he pointed out. "Currently, there are no minimal conditions for an operation under the UN flag," Albares noted. "We fully rule out any participation in a military operation or any actions that could lead to escalation," the minister emphasized.

On May 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington would launch Operation Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US leader, it will focus on safely evacuating vessels from the strait. He also threatened to use force if this humanitarian process is interfered with.

At the same time, Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Chairman Ebrahim Azizi warned that Tehran would view any interference by Washington in maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire. The management of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf will not "be carried out based on Trump’s delusional statements," he wrote on his X page.