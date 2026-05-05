China condemns US intensified sanction pressure on Cuba — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. China expresses its support for Cuba and denounces the United States’ toughened anti-Cuban sanctions as a blatant violation of international law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The United States is toughening its illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Cuba, thereby flagrantly violating the Cuban people’s right to life and development, as well as fundamental norms of international law," the ministry said in a statement following US President Donald Trump’s executive order of May 1 that expanded the scope of restrictions against this Latin American country under the pretext of a threat it allegedly poses to the United States’ national security.

According to the ministry, Beijing "strongly supports Cuba in its efforts to defend its state sovereignty and security" and firmly opposes interference in its internal affairs. "The Chinese side insists that the United States must immediately end its blockade of Cuba and sanctions against it, stop using any coercive measures and pressure against it," the ministry stressed.

On May 1, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose new unilateral sanctions on Cuba, including measures that may affect third countries. The White House press service released the text of the document. The fresh sanctions target Cuban officials "responsible for repression and threats to US national security and foreign policy."