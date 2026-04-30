US threats to withdraw troops from Germany don't affect Merz's NATO resolve

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared his personal commitment to transatlantic relations after US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw part of the US military from the country.

"And in these turbulent times, we are guided by a clear compass that points towards a stronger NATO and a reliable transatlantic partnership. As you know, this transatlantic partnership is especially dear to us and me personally," Merz said during a visit to an army training ground in Munster (federal state of Lower Saxony).

"What the Bundeswehr is doing here in Munster is not only impressive in itself, but also represents an important and integral contribution to a stronger and unified alliance. We are working on this here, but also in other strategic locations in Germany, shoulder to shoulder with the United States, shoulder to shoulder with our NATO partners."

He said that on Wednesday the German government adopted budget targets, which provide for "a significant increase" in defense spending.

"The Bundeswehr is growing in according to an ambitious timeline, and major procurement initiatives have been put forward. All this is a necessary investment in German and European security, as well as a contribution to the renewed transatlantic partnership," Merz said.

Earlier, Trump said that his administration was considering reducing the US contingent stationed in Germany. The American leader did not specify why the administration might take such a step, but the statement came after Merz criticized Washington's military campaign against Iran.