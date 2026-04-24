Araghchi to visit Muscat, Moscow after Islamabad — agency

TEHRAN, April 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to visit Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow soon to discuss the latest developments in the region, IRNA news agency reported.

According to it, he'll first head to Islamabad on Friday evening. During the visits, Araghchi will also discuss with Pakistan, Oman and Russia the current situation in the Iranian-American conflict.

Earlier, Al Arabiya TV channel and the Pakistani state-owned PTV channel reported that the Iranian foreign minister could possibly visit Islamabad on Friday evening to participate in the second round of talks with the United States.