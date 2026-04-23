CEC officially confirms Progressive Bulgaria's victory in parliamentary elections

SOFIA, April 23. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has announced the official results of the early parliamentary elections for the 52nd National Assembly, in which five political groups secured representation, with the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, led by former President Rumen Radev, coming out on top.

The results were announced in a broadcast on the commission’s official website.

"Progressive Bulgaria received 1,444,924 votes, or more than 44% of the total, and will be represented by 131 members of parliament in the new legislature," Central Election Commission Chair Kamelia Neykova announced at the meeting. The decision was adopted unanimously.

The full list of members of the new parliament will be announced on April 25.