EU Council approved funding for Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The EU Council has completed the procedure of approving the 90 bln euro funding for Ukraine in 2026-2027 and the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions at the ministerial level, President of the Council Antonio Costa said.

"Promised, delivered, implemented. The EU’s strategy to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine rests on two pillars: strengthening Ukraine; increasing pressure on Russia, he wrote on X.

"Today we moved forward on both: unlocking the €90 billion loan to Ukraine, securing financial and military support for 2026-2027. Adopting the 20th package of sanctions against Russia," Costa said.

"Today the Council approved the final element needed to allow for the disbursement of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine," Finance Minister of Cyprus Makis Keravnos said. "Loan disbursements will start flowing as soon as possible," he added.