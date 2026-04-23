Kiev may only procure EU weapons under 90-billion-euro loan — EU Council

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. Weapons orders under the 90-billion-euro funding package for Kiev must be placed exclusively with the defense industries of the EU, Ukraine, or countries that have concluded special agreements with the European Commission, the EU Council said in a declaration.

"[Of the 90 billion euros,] 30 billion euros [will be allocated] for macroeconomic support to Ukraine," the document noted. "Sixty billion euros [will be allocated] for Ukraine’s capacity to invest in defense industrial capacities, including the procurement of defense products," the EU Council said.

"The funding will give Ukraine crucial and timely access to defense products from the defense industries in Ukraine, the EU, EEA-EFTA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway - TASS), as well as other third countries. Those third countries need to have either concluded a bilateral agreement with the union under the SAFE regulation (the EU’s financial instrument to help member states invest in defense) or demonstrated fulfilment of specific conditions and commitments," the declaration pointed out.