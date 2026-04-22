US, Israel attacked 2,000 Iranian energy facilities during 40-day conflict — ministry

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. During the 40-day conflict, over 2,000 Iranian energy facilities were targeted in coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, according to Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic.

"Despite the extensive assaults on more than 2,000 Iranian power grid facilities during the war, we managed to restore power outages in less than an hour," Mashhadi stated, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

The US and Israel launched their offensive against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Iranian sources estimate that approximately 3,375 Iranians were killed as a result of US-Israeli strikes during this period.

On April 11, negotiations took place in Islamabad between Tehran and Washington, but the talks failed to produce a long-term resolution due to persistent disagreements. Subsequently, on April 21, President Trump declared his intention to extend the ceasefire. However, Iranian state television reported that Tehran does not recognize Washington's unilateral extension and intends to act in accordance with its own national interests.