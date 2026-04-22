Rubio to again participate in Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington — TV

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will again participate in direct talks between Israel and Lebanon on April 23 in Washington, CNN reported, citing a source.

In addition to Rubio, US Ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel, Michel Issa and Mike Huckabee, as well as State Department counselor Michael Needham, will be present at the talks, according to the report.

Lebanon and Israel will be represented at the ambassadorial level.

On April 14, the first round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in 43 years took place in the United States. The parties were also represented at the ambassadorial level.