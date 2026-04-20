Israel attacks cause destruction in 39 Lebanese settlements since start of ceasefire

LONDON, April 20. /TASS/. Israeli military operations have caused destruction in 39 settlements in southern Lebanon since a ceasefire took effect on April 17, Reuters reported, citing Lebanese lawmaker Ali Hassan Khalil.

According to him, powerful explosions carried out by Israeli forces destroyed civilian homes, which amounted to "a clear war crime".

Earlier, the Israeli military issued orders to the residents of 55 settlements in southern Lebanon to stay away. Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a map on the X social media platform, indicating the settlements located four to ten km away from the Lebanese-Israeli border that civilians were barred from returning to. Adraee explained that the Israeli Defense Forces maintained positions in southern Lebanon in response to "the terrorist activities" of the Hezbollah Shia movement and warned Lebanese civilians against returning to their homes in the country's south "until further notice."

A ten-day ceasefire with Israel took effect in Lebanon at 12:00 a.m. local time on April 17. The agreement was reached by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire deal is seen as the first step to negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, aimed at reaching a long-term agreement.