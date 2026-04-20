US delegation led by Vance now flying to Pakistan for talks with Iran — Trump

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. An American delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is flying to Pakistan to participate in the peace talks with Iran and is expected to land in the next few hours, President Donald Trump said in an interview with New York Post.

"We’re supposed to have the talks. So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games," Trump said, noting that a high-ranking US delegation led by Vance, as well as special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner is already on its way to Islamabad for the next round of talks.

"They’re heading over now," Trump said. "They’ll be there tonight, [Islamabad] time."

Trump also said he was ready to meet with senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough was achieved. The timeline underscores the urgency surrounding the talks, which come days ahead of the expiration of the US-Iran ceasefire amid escalating tensions in the region, the paper said.