Pakistan steps up contacts with US, Iran to hold talks on April 21 — news agency

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. The Pakistani authorities have stepped up diplomatic contacts with the US and Iran in an effort to secure a second round of talks between the parties to the conflict on April 21, Associated Press reported, citing sources.

The news agency noted that on Monday, the Pakistani authorities prepared for the start of talks in Islamabad, although neither party has officially confirmed that they will take place. Security measures have been stepped up in the capital, particularly around the hotel where the delegations may meet. Some roads have been closed, servicemen have been stationed at checkpoints, and access to tourist sites has been restricted.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. The US began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13.