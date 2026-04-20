CSTO hopes Iran-US talks will help stop bloodshed — secretary general

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes that direct talks between Iran and the United States will help end the fighting, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said at a meeting of the Council of the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly.

"We hope that direct Iran-US talks will stop the bloodshed and serve as a basis for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East," he said.

According to the secretary general, the situation in the Middle East and adjacent regions remains complicated as a result of the military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran. "Massive strikes on Iranian territory, including the Caspian coast, are accompanied by civilian casualties. We see significant risks associated with a possible expansion of the zone of hostilities," he noted.

"We welcome the statement adopted on March 25, 2026 by the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council in connection with the situation in the Middle East and around the Islamic Republic of Iran, which expressed serious concern over military strikes on Iranian territory and developments in the region. CSTO member states welcome the ceasefire between the United States and Iran of April 8, 2026 and express hope for its full observance. We support efforts to resolve the current crisis through political and diplomatic means," Masadykov added.