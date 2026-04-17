Trump says Iran agrees to indefinite moratorium on nuclear program — media

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says Iran has agreed to an indefinite suspension of its nuclear program and has denied reports that the moratorium would expire in 20 years, Bloomberg reported, publishing excerpts from a phone interview with the White House chief.

When asked whether Iran’s nuclear program would be halted completely, Trump replied: "No years, unlimited." The president also denied that the moratorium would expire after a certain number of years.

Iran has not yet commented on the statement by the US leader.