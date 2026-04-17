CSTO-SCO partnership to strengthen security in Eurasia — Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, April 17. /TASS/. Strengthening cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will create conditions for strengthening security in the Eurasian space, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in Bishkek during a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

"He (the president - TASS) expressed confidence that cooperation between the CSTO and the SCO based on trilateral agreements will create additional opportunities for ensuring security and sustainable development in the Eurasian space," the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state reported.

Japarov also noted that Kyrgyzstan during its CSTO presidency in 2025 placed special emphasis on strengthening interstate political dialogue, increasing the effectiveness of joint mechanisms, and developing practical cooperation. "As an example, we can note the first international conference on cybersecurity, initiated by Kyrgyzstan, which was held at a high level and yielded concrete results," the press service quoted the head of state as saying.

In turn, Masadykov briefed the president on the progress of implementing the decisions made at the Collective Security Council meeting held in November 2025 in Bishkek and emphasized that every effort will be made to ensure that the instructions of the CSTO heads of state are fulfilled.

"At the end of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov and CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov expressed confidence that the CSTO’s role as a key factor in ensuring regional security and stability will continue to strengthen," the statement emphasized.