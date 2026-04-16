Pakistan prepares for new round of Iran-US talks — The Express Tribune

ISLAMABAD, April 16. /TASS/. Pakistani authorities have begun preparations for the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to their information, "preparations [for the dialogue] have already begun, particularly to ensure robust security." The Serena Hotel in the Pakistani capital "will once again host foreign guests," the source added.

The new meeting of the two countries' delegations is expected to take place at the end of this week or the beginning of next week, the sources specified. They did not rule out that the parties might hold preliminary consultations before the talks.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi are in Iran to continue mediation in resolving the conflict between Washington and Tehran. According to the Iranian state broadcasting company, Munir is to deliver messages from the US and prepare for the second round of talks.