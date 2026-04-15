Switzerland confirms readiness to host US-Iran talks

GENEVA, April 15. /TASS/. Switzerland is prepared to host talks between the United States and Iran on its territory at any time, Swiss Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Melanie Gugelmann told TASS.

"Switzerland is ready to offer its good offices at any time," she said in response to a request from TASS.

Gugelmann stressed that the country’s foreign ministry maintains contact with all parties involved. She also noted that Switzerland had already stated its readiness to support any diplomatic initiative that contributes to peace.