US takes tough position on China but maintains good relations — Trump

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he takes a tougher stance on China than any other world leader but still maintains good relations with the country’s leadership, in an interview with Fox Business.

"China is China. They’re never easy, but we’re doing great with China. I’m the toughest person on China anywhere in the world. I put on a 100% tariff on Chinese cars. We don’t have a Chinese car in the whole country," he said.

After listing other US measures regarding China, Trump noted that he has a positive relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.