Hezbollah says not to abide by any agreements reached at Lebanon-Israel talks — AP

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The Shiite Hezbollah movement will not abide by any agreements that may be reached at talks between Israel and Lebanon in the United States on Tuesday, the Associated Press quoted its representative Wafiq Safa as saying.

"As for the outcomes of this negotiation between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy, we are not interested in or concerned with them at all," Safa said.

"We are not bound by what they agree to."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously said that Israel would demand Hezbollah's disarmament not only in the southern border areas, but also throughout the republic at the negotiations. Both nations will be represented at the ambassadorial level in the United States.