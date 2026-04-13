Magyar against Ukraine’s fast-track admission to EU

BUDAPESST, April 13. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s Tisza party that won the country’s parliamentary elections on April 12, opposes Ukraine’s fast-track admission to the European Union, because the country is in an active military conflict.

"We do not support Ukraine’s fast-track admission. It is a country in a state of war," said Magyar, who will soon replace Viktor Orban as prime minister of Hungary.

Orban’s government also strongly opposed Ukraine’s hasty admission to the European Union, fearing a direct military confrontation with Russia. This approach caused it to butt heads with Brussels and Kiev.