US says its blockade of Iran to apply to Hormuz Strait, Arabian Sea — Reuters

LONDON, April 13. /TASS/. The US Army will impose a naval blockade on Iran in he Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, Reuters reported, citing a note to seafarers from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to the news agency, the US blockade will come into effect at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday. "Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture," the note reads.

The blockade will encompass "the entirety of the Iranian coastline to include but not limited to ports and oil terminals," CENTCOM specified, adding that humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies, and other essential goods will be permitted, subject to inspection.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.